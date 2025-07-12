/Are pilots responsible for Ahmedabad Air India plane crash? Aviation minister says DON'T jump to conclusions

After the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIM) released the investigation report on Saturday (July 12) in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, multiple questions have been raised around the tragic incident. The probe report said that the fuel to both engines of the aircraft was in CUTOFF mode just seconds after the takeoff. The voice cockpit voice recording revealed that one of the pilots noticed it and asked the co-pilot, “Why did you cut off?” The other pilot responded that he did not do so.

As per the Aviation experts, the fuel switch can not be accidentally moved. But if moved, the effect would be immediate, cutting off engine power.

'Strongly object'

Hours after the probe revelation, the Pilots’ Association of India alleged that the investigation is being done presuming that the pilots were at fault. The association claimed that “suitably qualified personnel are not taken on board" for the probe into the crash.

The association released a statement in which it said, “We feel that the investigation is being driven in a direction presuming the guilt of pilots and we strongly object to this line of thought."

'Don't jump to conclusions'

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said there was no need to jump to the conclusion in the ongoing investigation.

"I don't think we should jump to any conclusions over this. I believe we have the most wonderful workforce of pilots and crew in the whole world. I have to appreciate all the efforts the pilots and crew of the country are putting in; they are the backbone of civil aviation. They are the primary resource of civil aviation. We care for the welfare and well-being of the pilots, also. So let us not jump into any conclusions at this stage and wait for the final report," the minister told ANI.

"There are technicalities involved. It will be very premature to comment on the report. The preliminary has come in, but we have to wait for something concrete to come in," he added.

Fit pilots, adequate experience

The Boeing 787 aircraft was controlled by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours. The report said both pilots were medically fit and rested, with adequate experience.