'Anyone coming from China will be quarantined', says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

'Anyone coming from China will be quarantined', said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha on Monday amid rising coronavirus concerns.

''India is taking all preventive measures. We are monitoring and reviewing the situation daily. Till now 1,118 flights have been screened,'' the minister said.

So far 811 deaths have been reported in China, he added.

The health minister stated that India has been providing support to other countries in tackling coronavirus.

"The Indian Council of Medical Research has offered to test samples for other southeast Asian countries," he said.

Earlier on Saturday aviation regulator, DGCA said that foreigners who went to China on or after January 15 will not be allowed to enter India.

The DGCA, in its circular to airlines on Saturday, reiterated that all visas issued to Chinese nationals before February 5 have been suspended.

However, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) clarified, "These visa restrictions will not apply to aircrew, who may be Chinese nationals or other foreign nationalities coming from China."