/Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind terror group revived? A relook at al Qaeda linked group in Kashmir in wake of 2,900 kg explosive material haul

In a major counter terrorism success, the J&k police has busted an inter-state and transnational terror module, linked with proscribed terrorist organisations, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). Coordinated searches in Jammu and Kashmir and other states have led to the arrest Key operatives and recovery of a massive cache of arms, ammunition and explosives.

All about Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind

For the investigating team and analytical experts, what is interesting in the crackdown is the involvement of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an al-Qaeda-affiliated Islamist militant group.

The group was active in Kashmir and its objective was to create Kashmir as an independent Islamic state under Sharia law.

In July 2017, Zakir Rashid Bhat, an Islamist Kashmiri militant and separatist leader popularly known as Zakir Musa formed the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. The same month Musa was named the head of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a newly created cell of Al-Qaeda.

Zakir Musa was one of the most wanted militants in Jammu and Kashmir after Burhan Wani. He had a bounty of 1 million Indian rupees on his head.

The group has claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian forces and government officials in entire Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, acting on revelations from an arrested doctor, unearthed a major terror plot in Haryana’s Faridabad on Monday. The investigating team recovered 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, assault rifles, and ammunition along with timers hidden in the city that is close to the national capital Delhi. The information was provided by Kashmiri doctor, Adil Ahmad Rather, who was arrested for allegedly putting up posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

Massive haul of explosives recovered