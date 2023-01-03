Another Russian found dead on a ship in India, third incident in a fortnight

Another Russian has been found dead in Odisha, making it the third such incident in a fortnight, police said. The man has been identified as Milyakov Sergey and was found dead in a ship anchored at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district.

MB Aldnah, the vessel in which the 51-year-old man was found dead, was on its way to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh via Paradip. Sergey was the chief engineer of the ship and his body was discovered at 4:30 am in his chamber.

Police could not immediately ascertain the cause of the death.

Paradip Port Trust Chairman PL Haranand confirmed the death of the Russian engineer and said an investigation was underway.

Earlier, two Russian tourists, including a lawmaker, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rayagada town in southern Odisha in the latter half of December.

Pavel Antov (65), a fervent critic of President Vladimir Putin, died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor on December 24. He was on holiday in Rayagada region to celebrate his 66th birthday. His friend Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room on December 22. Both cases are being investigated by the Odisha Police.

Antov was one of the staunch opponents of Putin’s war on Ukraine. In June, in a blog post, he criticised the war and air strikes on Kyiv as Russian “terror”.

Eventually, he had to retract his statement after coming under immense pressure. Western media reported that he issued a “grovelling apology”.

(With inputs from agencies)

