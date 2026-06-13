/Another jolt to Mamata, veteran leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay joins rebel camp

In yet another major blow to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Mamata Banerjee, veteran TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Saturday joined the rebel group and met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi along with dissident MP Satabdi Roy. The defection of Bandyopadhyay comes at a time the rebel group, which claims the support of 19 Lok Sabha MPs, are gearing up to meet Speaker Om Birla on Monday to urge him to recognise them as a separate bloc.

Bandyopadhyay also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon after meeting other senior BJP leaders. Following its defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal election, the Trinamool Congress seems to be heading for a split after rebellion by a large section of its lawmakers rocked the party.

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Out of the 28 members in the Lok Sabha, 19 of them claim to have broken away while 3 of its 13 Rajya Sabha members have resigned leaving Mamata and her party in a fix.

TMC MP Satabdi Roy also visited the residence of Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav in Delhi along with Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Meanwhile, Rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said, "We have submitted the letter...On Monday, we will go to the Speaker and stake our claim to form the real TMC parliamentary group."

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