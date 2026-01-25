/Another Hindu man burned alive in Bangladesh, family says murder premeditated, outcome of hatred

In another incident of atrocities against the minority community in Bangladesh, a Hindu man was burnt alive. Chanchal Bhowmik, 23, was sleeping inside his shop on Friday night (Jan 23) in Narsingdi when he was set on fire. According various media reports that cite witnesses, attacker shut the shop’s shutter, poured petrol, and set the building on fire.

What was even more horrifying was that the perpetrator waited outside until Bhowmik was burnt to death and soon fled the scene.

Bhowmik, who worked at a local garage in Narsingdi for the past six years was the sole bread earner for his ailing mother, a disabled elder brother, and a younger brother after his father passed away.

Local residents and the garage owner say Bhowmik was a simple man with no enemity with anybody. His family members believe the killing was premeditated and driven by religious hatred.

Several attacks against the minorities has come to the fore in Bangladesh, particularly after the regime change in the country that overthrew Sheikh Hasina and her party.

Bangladesh government defends itself

Despite the rise in killngs, the Bangladesh government has kept downplaying the atrocities done to the minority community, particularly the Hindus, in the country by saying that most of the cases were not driven by communal hatred. The chief adviser of interim Bangladesh government, Mohammad Yunus, last week said that out of the 645 incidents involving members of minority communities from January to December 2025, only 71 were communal in nature.

The government reached to this number through verified First Information Reports, General Diaries, charge sheets, and investigation updates nationwide.