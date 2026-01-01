/Another Hindu man attacked, set ablaze by mob in Bangladesh: Reports

A Hindu man in Bangladesh suffered serious injuries after allegedly being attacked by a group of assailants who stabbed him and set him on fire, in a case that has once again drawn attention to the growing insecurity faced by religious minorities in the country. The victim, 50-year-old Khokon Das, was reportedly on his way home on December 31 when he was stopped by a mob in Shariatpur district. According to local reports, the attackers assaulted him with sharp weapons, beat him severely, doused him with petrol, and then set him ablaze.

Despite suffering multiple stab wounds and burn injuries, Das managed to save his life by jumping into a nearby pond. He was later pulled out by residents and taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where doctors described his condition as critical. The incident occurred around the same time External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Dhaka to attend the funeral of former Bangladeshi prime minister Khaleda Zia. During the visit, Jaishankar delivered a condolence message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to BNP leader Tarique Rahman.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Following the visit, Bangladesh expressed hope for renewed engagement with India. Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, said on social media that both countries were aiming to strengthen ties based on shared interests, pragmatism, and mutual dependence.

Growing attacks on minority communities

This incident is part of a broader pattern of violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh. In recent weeks, unrest following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi has led to multiple mob attacks. In Mymensingh, garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was reportedly beaten to death and his body burned by a mob, with bystanders filming the attack.

In another case on December 24, 29-year-old Amrit Mondal was allegedly lynched in the Hossaindanga area of Kalimohar Union. Separately, a 40-year-old Hindu man was killed after being shot inside a garment factory in what police termed an accidental discharge by a coworker.