Another fire reported in Surat at Raghuveer Market, situation under control

A massive fire, which broke out at Raghuveer textile Market in Gujarat's Surat on Monday, was brought under control.

No casualty was reported so far said the officials. The blaze was spread from the bottom floor after the fire in one of the shops.

Brigade call was declared by the Surat municipal corporation's fire and emergency department, reported by Times of India.

40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot when the incident took place. The exact reason behind the fire was yet to be ascertained but it spread due to polyester fabrics.



Textile fabrics worth around crores of rupees have been gutted in the fire, said the officials.

A fire took place at Raghuveer market on January 8 after which the fire department issued a notice for setting up safety equipment.

( Inputs from ANI)