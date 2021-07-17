Annual mega religious pilgrimage in India cancelled due to Covid fears

Kanwar Yatra, a huge religious pilgrimage in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been cancelled due to Covid fears. Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP) took this decision a day after the government held talks with Kanwar Sanghs (organisations). The talks were initiated talks after a nudge from Supreme Court of India.

In Kanwar Yatra, Lord Shiva devotees from northern Indian states travel on foot or by other means to collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar in Uttarakhand state. It is then offered at Shiva temples in their areas. The pilgrimage was set to begin from July 25.

According to Uttar Pradesh government officials, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi and Director General of Police Mukul Goel held discussions with the Kanwar Sanghs on the instructions of the Chief Minister.

Earlier on July 9, the Chief Minister had said that he would hold talks with the Kanwar Sanghs.

"The officers should try to take decisions like last year by communicating with the Kanwar Sangh at the local level. Last year too, after talks with the administration, the Kanwar Sangh had announced the suspension of the yatra," Adityanath said.

On Friday, Supreme Court of India had granted one last opportunity to UP government to reconsider its decision of holding "symbolic Kanwar Yatra" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The court had said that right to life of Indian citizens was paramount.

A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman gave an ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government to either "reconsider" its decision or the court will pass orders. Uttarakhand government has already decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.