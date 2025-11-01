/Andhra temple tragedy: Reaction, arrest, causes - all you need to know

A tragic incident occurred in India's Andhra Pradesh after at least 10 people, including two children, were killed in a stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kashibugga, Srikakulam district. An investigation into the matter has revealed multiple lapses in planning, safety, and crowd management. The authorities have revealed that the temple was privately managed and was not registered with the state’s endowments department. Therefore, an event was organised there without any formal government permission or safety clearance.

The Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested one person for culpable homicide after the temple.

The event was organised for Ekadashi (A Hindu event celebrated for lord Vishnu). The organisers did not inform the state administration that a large gathering was about to take place at the temple.

Moreover, the area where the devotees lived was under construction. The region was already unsafe for a large pool of people.

The Indian President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in the incident. "Shocked to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the quick recovery of those injured," she posted on X.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the stampede and announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the victims.

"My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," his office posted on X.

The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, also expressed his grief on the incident, saying, Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My heart goes out to the bereaved families and all those injured. I hope they find strength and recover soon. I urge the Government of Andhra Pradesh to mobilise every resource for relief and to engage with the victims' families with empathy, dignity, and speed. I also appeal to our Congress leaders and workers in the region to assist in relief work and support the grieving."

The prime causes of stampede

According to preliminary reports, no approvals were sought for holding the event, and the district administration was unaware of the scale of the gathering.

Another reason for such a big loss in the incident was that the entry and exit points were the same. As the panic was created, families tried to escape the area but ended up being crushed in the crowd.

Several videos showing a huge crowd at the temple and devotees jostling with each other to offer their prayers have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos shared on X by the news agency PTI, scores of devotees, including women, can be seen stuck in a narrow space that seems to be leading to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Women with puja baskets can be seen screaming for help to get out of the crowd, with no space to move. Later in the clip, injured devotees can be seen being taken to the hospital in ambulances.