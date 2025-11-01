/Andhra temple stampede: One exit, no permit, under-construction area - Here’s what led to the tragic incident

A tragic incident occurred in India's Andhra Pradesh after at least 10 people, including two children, were killed in a stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kashibugga, Srikakulam district. An investigation into the matter has revealed multiple lapses in planning, safety, and crowd management. The authorities have revealed that the temple was privately managed and was not registered with the state’s endowments department. Therefore, an event was organised there without any formal government permission or safety clearance.

The event was organised for Ekadashi (A Hindu event celebrated for lord Vishnu). The organisers did not inform the state administration that a large gathering was about to take place at the temple.

Moreover, the area where the devotees fathered was under construction. The region was already unsafe for a large pool of people. According to preliminary reports, no approvals were sought for holding the event, and the district administration was unaware of the scale of the gathering.

Another reason for such a big loss in the incident was that the entry and exit points were the same. As the panic was created, families tried to escape the area but ended up being crushed in the crowd.

Several videos showing a huge crowd at the temple and devotees jostling with each other to offer their prayers have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos shared on X by the news agency PTI, scores of devotees, including women, can be seen stuck in a narrow space that seems to be leading to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Women with puja baskets can be seen screaming for help to get out of the crowd, with no space to move. Later in the clip, injured devotees can be seen being taken to the hospital in ambulances.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock at the tragic incident and offered his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.