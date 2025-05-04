The Amritsar Rural Police arrested Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih in a counter-espionage operation for their alleged involvement in sharing sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar.

Police officials revealed that preliminary investigations suggest the two accused had connections with Pakistani intelligence operatives, allegedly established through Harpreet Singh, also known as Pittu, who is currently imprisoned in Amritsar Central Jail.

"Preliminary investigation reveals their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh @ Pittu @ Happy, currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail. A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is ongoing. Further critical revelations are expected as the probe deepens," Punjab DGP said in a post on X.

"Punjab Police stands strong with Indian Army, remains unwavering in its duty to safeguard national interests. Any attempt to undermine the security of our armed forces will be met with firm and immediate action", the statement further said.

In a significant counter-espionage operation, Amritsar Rural Police on 3rd May 2025 arrested two persons—Palak Sher Masih & Suraj Masih—for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar.



A case has been filed against both accused under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is ongoing. As the probe continues, more details are likely to surface.

Terror plot foiled on Amritsar border

The development comes after the Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with Punjab Police, thwarted a terror plot in Amritsar district's Bharopal village, recovering a cache of arms and ammunition.

Based on credible intelligence from the BSF Intelligence Wing, a joint search operation was conducted on Wednesday evening (Apr 30). Security forces recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines, and 50 live rounds of ammunition.

The explosives and weapons recovered were handed over to the local police for further investigation.

This comes after assailants shot Gangster Ravneet Singh alias Sone Mote in Amritsar's Kathianwala Bazaar on Tuesday (Apr 29).

"Two men shot a man called Ravneet Singh. We have reached the spot and an investigation is being carried out. We have some initial leads and the culprits will be caught soon. He has been taken to a hospital," Vishaljit Singh, ADCP Amritsar, told news agency ANI.