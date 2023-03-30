India: Amritpal Singh's new video surfaces online, he says will 'soon appear' before world

An unverified video of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh surfaced on the social media forums on Thursday (March 30), in which the radical preacher can be heard saying that he is not "surrendering". He asserted he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world.

The video came a day after he had released another video and dared the Punjab police to arrest him. The video also debunked the audio clip claiming that he was negotiating his surrender.

Singh spoke in Punjabi, which can be loosely translated to English as: "Those who feel that I have turned fugitive and I have left my associates, they should not keep this illusion in their mind. I do not fear death. And soon will appear before the world and will also be amongst the 'Sangat'".

Meanwhile, the police are on high alert and have stepped up security in and around Amritsar and Bathinda amid reports that Amritpal Singh may surrender after entering any of the two Sikh shrines - Golden Temple in Amritsar and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.

WATCH | Indian fugitive Amritpal Singh suspected to be hiding in Nepal

Several reports claimed that he might have run away from the country but Singh's preacher said he was not one who would flee the country. He said, "One has to face a lot during the days of rebellion. These days of rebellion are difficult to pass."

Singh and his associates face several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attack police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court slammed the state government for their failure to arrest Amritpal Singh. The court had also asked the government to submit a status report on their operation against the Khalistani leader and further noted that it was an intelligence failure of the state's police.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE