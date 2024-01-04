Amid reports of Delhi CM's arrest, ED likely to issue fourth summons to Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate has been looking into the reply sent by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the agency, after the latter rejected the third summons sent to him, and is likely to issue a fourth summons, reported the Indian news agency PTI. The reports surfaced hours after New Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party leaders claimed that Kejriwal is likely to be arrested on Thursday (Jan 4) and the Enforcement Directorate will raid his home. According to PTI, Kejriwal will be leaving on a three-day Gujarat tour on January 6. In the early morning of Thursday (Jan 4), security was tightened outside Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence after AAP ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi claimed that the AAP convenor is likely to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 4.

Aam Aadmi Party claims Kerjiwal likely to be arrested

Leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party had claimed that Kejriwal is likely to be arrested after a raid at his home.



Enforcement Directorate, which is the central agency investigating the money laundering angle, called Kejriwal for questioning multiple times.



"News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal's residence tmrw morning. Arrest likely," wrote senior party leader and Delhi minister Aatishi on X. Similar posts were shared by senior party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Jasmine Shah and Sandeep Pathak on their handles.

Kejriwal has been summoned thrice in the matter but he has refused to comply every time. The first summons was issued in October in which he was asked to appear on November 2. The second summons was sent on December 18 which asked Kejriwal to appear for questioning on December 21.



As per the rules, the Enforcement Directorate can issue a non-bailable warrant against him at any time and he can get arrested.



The Central Bureau of Investigation had questioned Delhi's chief minister for nine hours in April 2023. However, they have not named him as an accused in the case.



Kejriwal has insisted that the summons appear "motivated" and claims it remains unclear if they are calling him as a witness or a suspect in the case.