/Amid raging dog debate, Karnataka MLC's boast: 'Got 2500 killed'

Amid a raging debate in the country over the Supreme Court's direction to authorities in Delhi to remove stray dogs from the streets, SL Bhojegowda, a JDS legislative council member in Karnataka, has said that the City Municipality Council of Chikkamagaluru killed 2500 dogs and buried the corpses under trees to serve as natural compost.

"During my tenure as the chairperson of the City Municipality Council, we killed 2,500 dogs and buried them under trees to serve as natural compost," he was quoted as saying by TOI.

The state has logged 2.4 lakh dogbite cases and 19 deaths due to rabies.

The court asked the authorities in Delhi and the surrounding areas to rid the region of stray dogs and place them in shelters within eight weeks, triggering an outcry among animal lovers across the country.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also opposed the Supreme Court's order, saying stray dogs are not "problems" that can be erased.

"The SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy. These voiceless souls are not 'problems' to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe - without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand," he wrote on X on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said today that the apex court will have a re-look at the issue of relocation of stray dogs in Delhi and NCR.