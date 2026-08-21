/Amid Cauvery row, HM Amit Shah calls for early resolution of water disputes

At the Southern Zonal Council meeting that he chaired in Mamallapuram, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the need for the early resolution of pending water-related issues concerning southern states. He added that the solution could be arrived at through joint meetings involving the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Inter-State Council, and the respective states. The southern states agreed with the Home Minister's suggestion to resolve these pending water disputes expeditiously through mutual dialogue and constructive solutions. This development comes at a time when the longstanding Cauvery river water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has resurfaced.

The meeting chaired by Home Minister Shah was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd.) DK Joshi, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel, and theDeputy Chief Minister of Telangana Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

Amit Shah said that the southern states are the main pillars of the country’s progress, and the progress of the region depends on water: whether it is agriculture, industry, healthy citizens or the environment. He observed that protecting the interests of one's state is not wrong; however, if the process of protecting interests results in states being deprived of water for years while it simply flows into the sea, then no actual interest is being served.

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Further, he said that linking major rivers, from the Brahmaputra to the Kaveri and Godavari, could ensure that India faces no water shortage for the next 100 years. This initiative could also facilitate the creation of multiple waterways, which would not only save fuel and improve the environment but also provide a cost-effective transportation system, he added.

On the significance of Southern India, Amit Shah said that the region is crucial for the development of the country, adding that the South has contributed significantly towards literature, Research and Development (R&D), space, IT, AI, industrial development, and agriculture. He emphasised that South India has played a very major role in IT, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure sectors, and that is why a large amount of foreign direct investment has also come to the region.

Shah said that the entire development journey of South India has been based on three pillars — high literacy rate, trained manpower and technical expertise in the utilisation of deep seas. These three pillars have made South India the biggest contributor to the country’s development. The people of South India and the governments have also established many excellent traditions in the fields of innovation and revenue generation. He said that the whole of India should learn from South India in these two areas.

Regarding issues concerning the division of assets and liabilities between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, both states agreed to resolve these matters in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs. Further, Shah said that the swift investigation of cases of rape against women and children, and the early disposal of rape and POCSO cases through the implementation of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) are very sensitive issues. He said that these issues need to be viewed with great sensitivity at the level of the Chief Ministers. He also touched upon the need to tackle malnutrition, stunting and reducing the school dropout ratio.

Highlighting the need for a drug-free India, Shah said that the Indian Home Ministry has prepared a three-year roadmap in which the roles of several departments of the states and the Centre have been defined. Until all departments of the Central Government and all departments of all state governments join this movement, we will not be able to save the coming generation from this evil, he concluded.