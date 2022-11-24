Amazon to shut down its online learning platform for Indian high-school students

Amazon.com Inc. announced on Thursday that it would shut down Amazon Academy, an online learning programme for high-school students in India, less than two years after its introduction,

Early last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amazon Academy platform was introduced. It offered to coach for competitive tests, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which grants admission to the best engineering universities in India.

The e-commerce behemoth announced in a statement that it has decided to end Amazon Academy "in a phased manner to take care of current customers" based on an assessment.

The winding down occurs as numerous edtech companies struggle under the weight of Indian schools and coaching facilities reopening following lockdowns brought on by Covid.

Industry pioneer Byju's announced last month that it would let go of 2,500 people as it works to become profitable.

Additional players Unacademy, Toppr, WhiteHat Jr., and Vedantu all announced layoffs earlier this year, Reuters reported.