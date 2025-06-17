LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Amarnath Yatra routes declared ‘no-fly zones’ starting July 1 over 'pilgrim security' concerns

Amarnath Yatra routes declared ‘no-fly zones’ starting July 1 over 'pilgrim security' concerns

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 11:07 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 11:11 IST
Amarnath Yatra routes declared ‘no-fly zones’ starting July 1 over 'pilgrim security' concerns

Amarnath Yatra routes declared ‘no-fly zones’ from July 1 for pilgrim security Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

As per the announcement, the 'No Fly Zone' would be implemented on the traditional pilgrimage routes — Pahalgam and Baltal “to ensure foolproof security to pilgrims”.

In a significant move to bolster security for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, authorities on Tuesday (Jun 17) have declared both "No-Fly Zones" that will be put in place starting July 1. As per the announcement, the 'No Fly Zone' would be implemented on the traditional pilgrimage routes — Pahalgam and Baltal “to ensure foolproof security to pilgrims”.

According to officials, the decision to enforce a no-fly policy over the Yatra corridors has been taken on Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) advice.

Trending Topics