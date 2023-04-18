Amarnath Yatra preparations start, registrations begin across India

With the government announcing the opening of registration for the Annual Amarnath Yatra, the preparations and arrangements for the pilgrimage have started in both the districts of Ganderbal and Anantnag of Kashmir Valley.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) announced earlier that this year the pilgrimage would be for 62 days instead of 45 days. The Amarnath Yatra would start from July 1. The SASB has introduced Aadhaar authentication-based registration for pilgrims this year. The registration can be done at over 500 bank branches across India.

“Hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers,” said Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.



He added, “Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of Pilgrimage. All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra,”

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has also said that there will be a live telecast of morning and evening aarti (prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnath Yatra’s App has been made available on the Google Play store to get real-time information about the Yatra, and weather and for availing of several services online.

According to the government, no one below the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years, and no woman with more than six weeks' pregnancy shall be allowed to take the pilgrimage.

SASB held a meeting which was chaired by the Lt Governor and attended by the members and officials, reviewed various aspects of Amarnath Yatra-2023, including registration, provision of helicopter services, service providers, camps, langars and insurance cover for Yatris.

The Lt Governor also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary interventions for sanitation and waste management during the Yatra.







