/Three buses carrying Amarnath pilgrims collide in J&K's Kulgam, 10 yatris injured

At least 10 Amarnath pilgrims met with an accident on Sunday (July 13) after three buses heading towards Baltal collided wioth each other near Tachloo crossing on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Khudwani area of Kulgam district. No casualties were reported and around nine injured pilgrims were immediately taken to the nearby hospital for first aid. They were later shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag district.

"All of them have sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition," said medical officials.

After a few hours the yatra resumed with authorities urging transport operators to adhere strictly to convoy protocols to avoid further accidents.

Earlier accident

Lat week, 36 pilgrims, including children travelling to the Amarnath shrine had met with an accident and sustained minor injures when five busses bound for Pahalgam collided with each other at Chanderkote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

The injured pilgrims were taken to the local hospital where Deputy commissioner Ramban Ilyas Khan met them.

According to investigations, the accident was a case of brake failure. The convoy of pilgrims had stopped for breakfast when the last bus hit the four buses.

"Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of brake failure. After the last bus hit the stationary convoy, it triggered a chain reaction and in the process four buses were hit," said senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Ramban, Kulbir Singh.

Amarnath Yatra

The annual Amarnath Yatra started on Thursday (July 3, 2025), with pilgrims leaving the base camp from the twin base camps at Baltal and Nunwan.

Tight security measures have been implemented to ensure the yatra proceeds safely. Thousands of personnel from the police, CRPF, ITBP, and other paramilitary units have been stationed for protection, with aerial monitoring also planned.