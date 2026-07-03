/Amarnath yatra 2026: Key registration, travel rules to know before taking the pilgrimage

Thousands of pilgrims embarked on the annual Amarnath Yatra from the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal on Friday (July 3) amid extensive security measures. Over 10,000 pilgrims were expected to undertake the Baltal route for darshan of the naturally formed ice Shiva Lingam and return to the base camp later in the day, said authorities.

Simultaneously, around 10,000 pilgrims were allowed to proceed via the traditional 42-kilometre Pahalgam route, with officials expecting them to complete the pilgrimage and return over the next one or two days.

So, as the yatra has begun and you want to take a pilgrimage to Amarnath shrine here are the key registration and travel rules for yatris to keep in mind.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Advance registration has to be done either online via the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board or through designated bank branches

Tatkal or on-the-spot registration facility is also available but it has limited slots and cannot accommodate large numbers of unregistered pilgrims

Before beginning the yatra, every registered pilgrim must physically collect their RFID card from designated centers in Jammu or the Kashmir Division before beginning the trek, according to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board

Children below 13 years, elderly individuals above 70–75 years and women over six weeks pregnant can not undertake the yatra due to the high-altitude pilgrimage

The Amarnath Yatra can be undertaken via two distinct paths, the traditional Pahalgam Route and the Baltal Route which is short but steep

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued an advisory urging devotees to undertake the pilgrimage only after completing advance registration and to strictly adhere to their allotted travel dates.