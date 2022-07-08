Amarnath Shrine Board starts virtual yatra and pooja for devotees across the world

For the devotees who are not able to take the Amarnath pilgrimage, the shrine board has come up with a virtual yatra. For the first time, people from their homes across the world can book a slot for virtual Amarnath yatra and perform virtual darshan, pooja and hawan.

The initiative started by the Amarnath Shrine Board is to maximise the use of available technology to provide the opportunity to the devotees of Amarnath across the globe to have a personal experience of the yatra.

Through this initiative, the shrine board has provided an opportunity for millions of devotees of Amarnath across the globe who could not come for the Yatra this year. The Amarnath Shrine Board is extending the online facility for performing virtual pooja, virtual hawan, prasad booking etc for the devotees.

"We have made all the arrangements for the smooth functioning of Amarnath Yatra and for those people who can't come for the Yatra, we have made facilities for virtual yatra, we can arrange for a Virtual Pooja or Take prasad or get a Havan done, you will get all the facilities. We have created a virtual room and our priests will let you be a part of the Pooja. Second, we have kept gold coins in the Amarnath cave of 5gm and 10gm, when the Yatra comes out after performing the Yatra, at the exit gate we give them the Prasad," said Nitishwar Kumar, CEO Shrine Board.

The Amarnath Shrine Board has opened an online facility for the devotees to book their Pooja, Havan, and Prasad online. The priests at the holy cave will offer it in the devotee’s name, and the Prasad will be subsequently delivered at the doorsteps of the devotees.

The devotees have to register on the Shrine Board website and by paying Rs 1100/- for virtual Pooja, Rs. 1100/- for Prasad booking (with 5 gm silver coin of Shri Amarnath), Rs. 2100/- for Prasad booking (with 10 gm silver coin of Shri Amarnath ) Rs. 5100/- for the special Havan or combination of any of the above. All the arrangements of dispatching Prasad within 48 hours with the help of Postal Department have been made.

