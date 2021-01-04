All you need to know about Tibetan elections held at Dharamshala

The Tibetan government in exile has gone to polls in Dharamshala in India.

The elections for the 17th parliament of the central Tibetan administration have kickstarted with the results due to be out on May 14.

The parliamentary government of Tibetans in exile was formed way back in 1959, however, it is not officially recognised by the Chinese regime but the Tibetan diaspora and refugees across the world have supported this administration by voting for members of its parliament.

Now, elections for the 17th parliament is currently underway with polling beginning on January 3. Hundreds of Tibetans living in Dharamshala lined up to cast their ballot in the first round of voting. The second and final round is scheduled for April 11.

The new Sikyong or president will be announced on May 14 along with 45 parliamentarians. Lobsang Sangay will be completing his second term as president.

"Despite the pandemic, Tibetans in almost 40 countries are taking part in the elections, young and old all are coming out and participating in the election. So, this is a momentous and historic event because even though we are in exile, even though in South Asia we are refugees but we are exercising our fundamental right," Lobsang Sangay, said.

According to the last survey of the Tibetan diaspora, there are more than 140,000 Tibetans living in exile in over 40 countries. India is home to at least 100,000 Tibetans. This year as many as 80,000 Tibetans have registered themselves as voters out of this 55,000 voters reside in India.

"Tibet is under occupation, but Tibetans in exile are free and given the chance and opportunity, we prefer democracy over the authoritarian system," Sangay asserted.

A record number of 150 candidates are vying for the top political post. The front-runners include Kasur Dongchung Ngodup who is the representative of the Dalai Lama in New Delhi.

Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang, the former representative of Dalai Lama to North America is also in the running, as is Penpa Tsering, former Speaker of the parliament in exile and Acharya Yeshi Phuntosok the incumbent deputy Speaker.

Their fate is being sealed at 12 polling stations in Dharamshala besides this important polling stations have been set up in New York, Toronto and London.

The elections are taking place with all the necessary support from New Delhi since 61 years India has not only housed Tibetans in exile and preserved their cultural heritage but has also enabled them to democratically elect their leader every five years.