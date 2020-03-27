All domestic flights suspended in India till April 14 amid coronavirus lockdown

All domestic flights will remain suspended till April 14, aviation regulator the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Friday, amid a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

DGCA extended the ban on all international commercial passenger flights till April 14, on Thursday — in the wake of the 21-day pan-India lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic.

"All domestic operators engaged in scheduled, non-scheduled and private aircraft operations in India shall ensure strict compliance of the order," DGCA said in a statement on Friday.

Regarding the international flights, DGCA tweeted on Thursday: “In continuation of circular-II dated 19.3.2020 issued on the subject cited-above, it has been decided that all scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 1830 hrs GMT (0000 hrs of Indian Standard Time) of April 14, 2020," the aviation regulator said.”

There are 735 coronavirus positive cases in the country and 16 people have died due to it till now, according to the Union health ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that this was necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus.