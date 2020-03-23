All COVID 19 response operations to continue without hindrance: Army to soldiers

The Indian army has issued a notification to soldiers on Monday that all tasks related to response to COVID-19 should continue without hindrance.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India stands at 433, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Seven people have succumbed to the virus till now.

Earlier on March 13, the Army had postponed all recruitment rallies by a month and has asked its personnel to travel only for essential duties in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

Here are the highlights of the notification issued by the Army:

The undermentioned measure to be taken forthwith in all military establishments/ cantonments/ formations/ units in the 82 districts which are under lockdown:-

All tasks related to response to COVID-19 should continue without hindrance.

Restricted movements in Cantonments and military stations.

Personnel engaged in essential services permitted to function (Medical establishments, fire, electricity/ water supply, communication, post offices and sanitation services).

Home delivery of grocery/ essential items catering to the requirements of the cantonments.

Social distancing while performing all tasks.

Additional districts/ extension of lockdown time frame by state governments will be adhered to as when promulgated.

All station CSDs to be closed forthwith.

Measures at IHQ of MoD(Army)/ (Army HQ)