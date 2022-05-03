Akshaya Tritiya 2022: India has a day dedicated to buying gold. But what's the story behind it?

The Akshaya Tritiya festival is observed by Hindus and Jains all around the world. This day, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is considered to be one of the most auspicious. It falls on a Tuesday this year (May 3).

According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month. According to the Gregorian calendar, it occurs between April and May.

One of the most significant practises on this day is worshipping Lord Vishnu. The Sanskrit meaning of Akshaya Tritiya, the two words, is extremely important to Hindus. "Akshaya" means "never fading," while "Tritiya" refers to the third day of Vaishakha month's illuminated half.

It has a backstory:

According to the legend, a lot of events occurred on Akshaya Tritiya, making it an auspicious day.

According to mythology, the Treta Yuga, the second of the four yugas, began on Akshaya Tritiya, when Lord Vishnu's sixth avatar, Parshuram, was born.

On this day, Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata, is said to have begun narrating the epic to Lord Ganesh.

Lord Krishna ran into his childhood friend Sudama on this occasion.

On Akshaya Tritiya, according to another legend, the Ganga descended from heaven to Earth.

Significance

On this day, both buyers and sellers prepare for a successful transaction. Hindus and Jains, in particular, celebrate the day with passion and joy, purchasing gold in the hopes of drawing good fortune.

In Jainism, the day of Akshaya Tritiya honours Lord Rishabhdev, the first Tirthankara, who completed his one-year fast by drinking sugarcane juice poured into his cupped hands. On this day, people who practise Varshi-tap, a year-long alternate fasting day, finish their tapasya by drinking sugarcane juice.

Timings of Puja

According to Drik Panchang, the Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat will begin at 05:39 am on May 3 and end at 12:18 p.m.

The Tritiya Tithi will begin on May 3 at 5:18 a.m. and end on May 4 at 7:32 a.m. It is between 05:39 a.m. on May 3 and 05:38 a.m. on May 4 that is the best time to buy gold.