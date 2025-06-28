/Air India venture condemns viral office party by staff days after plane crash, sacks four seniors: WATCH

Controversy surrounding Air India just does not seem to end. This time a video showing senior officials from Air India's services management firm Air India SATS Services (AISATS) dancing at a staff party has gone viral and caused widespread displeasure. The celebrations at the company office was allegedly after the fatal Air India AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

Air India has taken disciplinary action and dismissed four senior executives responsible for organising the party.

In the viral clip that was widely circulated on social media and severely criticised as tone-deaf and deeply insensitive, a senior executive and other staff members can be seen dancing to loud music.

After the clip went viral, Air India in a statement said the footage was "completely out of context”.

"At AISATS, we stand in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic loss of AI 171 and deeply regret the lapse in judgment reflected in a recent internal video. The behaviour does not align with our values, and firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism, and accountability," AISATS spokesperson said in a statement.

The AISATS, however, did not specify when the party occurred, but it is believed to have been shot days after the June 12 tragedy.

AISATS is a joint venture between Air India, now owned by the Tata Group, and Singapore Airport Terminal Services (SATS Ltd), a global leader in airport services.