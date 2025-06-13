In the wake of the deadly plane crash in India’s Ahmedabad on Thursday (Jun 12), Air India has turned its official website black as a sign of mourning. Tata Group, which owns the airlines, has also turned its website to a black colour theme. Earlier, the airlines changed its profile picture on its social media handles to black.

Air India’s flight AI171, which was travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, met with a tragic accident after it crashed shortly after taking off near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport. The plane had 242 people on board, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national.

Air India confirmed 241 fatalities and one sole survivor, who is being treated in a hospital.

“We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital,” Air India said in a statement on early Friday (Jun 13).

In a post on X, the airlines wrote, “Air India confirms that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on 12 June 2025, was involved in an accident. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off."

Air India also expressed “its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” adding that their efforts are now focused entirely on the “needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones.”

The statement added, “A team of caregivers from Air India is now in Ahmedabad to provide additional support. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident. Air India has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call on +91 8062779200."

Hours earlier, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson expressed deep sorrow and support to the victims and their families.

“This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India, and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones,” he said.