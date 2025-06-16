Three days after Air India Flight AI171 crashed in Ahmedabad, killing nearly 270 people, including 241 of the 242 people on board, investigators have recovered the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the wreckage.

With the discovery of the two black boxes, the Cockpit Voice Recorder as well as the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), previously discovered, could help identify what caused India's deadliest air disaster in recent memory.

Both Air India crash black boxes located

As per reports, officials confirmed the recovery of the two black boxes to P K Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principal secretary, P.K. Mishra, who visited the crash site on Sunday and spoke with injured victims at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

In a press release the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, "Chairing a high-level review meeting at Circuit House, here Dr Mishra discussed ongoing relief, rescue, and investigation efforts with senior officials from the Central and State Governments, AAIB, and Airports Authority of India."

"Officials confirmed to Dr Mishra that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been located and secured," it confirmed.

Following his visit to the crash site, Mishra said, “I am very pained by the enormity of the tragedy. Everybody is sad. It is our duty to share grief and express our feelings for the victims.”

Air India crash probe panel set to meet Monday

A multi-agency government panel, chaired by India's Home Secretary, will begin work on Monday (June 16) to formulate standard operating procedures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Global investigations underway

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched parallel investigations. NTSB's involvement comes from the fact that the downed aircraft was a US-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

