Air India announces new flights to Maldives, Malaysia

Air India has announced new additional flights connecting Indian cities with Maldives and Malaysia. This comes as the countries eased travel restrictions with India.

As part of the Vande Bharat mission, Air India will operate flights from Delhi to Malé via Mumbai every Wednesday and Saturday, beginning from July 28.

There will also be a flight from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala to Malé every Monday and Thursday, beginning from July 29.

Air India Express has also announced flights between India and Kuala Lumpur from August.

The airline aims at connecting Trichy, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Chennai with Kuala Lumpur.

Bookings for these flights are open on Air India’s website and call centres.

Recently, Air India had also announced several international flights to Middle Eastern countries, including, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.