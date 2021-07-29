International cruises from England to restart from August 2

After a 16-months break, international cruises will be able to start again from England, beginning from August 2.

As per the UK government, people arriving at the UK ports who have been fully vaccinated in the US and the EU will also not have to quarantine.

An industry body said that the travel agencies, hotels, tour guides, port operators and other firms would benefit from the restarting of cruises.

The government said that international cruise travel advice "will be amended to encourage travellers to understand the risks associated with cruise travel and take personal responsibility for their own safety abroad".

As per the new rules, from 04:00 BST on August 2, fully vaccinated US and EU travellers arriving from amber countries will not need to quarantine or take a test on day eight of their arrival.

However, they will need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on the second day after they arrive.

Travellers from France are not exempt. Under-18s will be exempt from isolation, and some will not have to test, depending on their age.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the reopening of travel was "progress we can all enjoy".