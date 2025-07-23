/Air India AI-171 crash: Wrong bodies sent to grieving families, DNA tests reveal shocking error

Distraught families of Air India AI-171 crash victims, in some cases, were sent the wrong remains, suggest reports. The shocking news has come from the United Kingdom, where families of the plane crash victims have reported receiving the mortal remains of unknown passengers instead of their loved ones. As per reports, relatives of one victim were forced to abandon their funeral plans after being informed that the coffin contained the body of an unknown passenger. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to address the issue with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, during his state visit to the UK next week.

Commingled remains

As per a Mirror UK report, the family of one victim discovered that the coffin contained the body of an unknown passenger and not their family member. In another case, the “commingled” remains of more than one person were mistakenly placed in the same casket. The remains had to be sorted before the last rites could be undertaken last weekend.

Reports suggest that 52 of the 261 passengers on the Air India AI-171 flight from Ahmedabad to London, which crashed on 12 June 2025, were British citizens. Of these, already two instances of mistaken remains have come to light. Families of the victims have been taken aback by the alarming reports of mistaken identity and have been left fearful that they too could face such errors.

How was the error identified?

This error came to light when Dr Fiona Wilcox, an Inner West London coroner, sought to match the DNA of the victim with the samples provided by their families.