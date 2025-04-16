An air hostess was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private hospital by the staff in Gurugram, Haryana, while she was on a ventilator in the ICU.

The 46-year-old woman was hospitalised after falling ill following a swim in the pool of the hotel where she was staying, officials reported.

Police said that they are reviewing the hospital's CCTV footage to identify the alleged perpetrator, according to a PTI report.

"The victim's statement has been recorded before the magistrate in the court," said the spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

"The footage of the CCTV cameras of the hospital is being scrutinised by the police team. The police team will soon identify the accused and arrest him as per the rules in the case. The case is under investigation," the police added.

A case was registered at the Sadar Police Station. In her complaint, she stated that she had come to Gurugram for training on behalf of the company. During this time, her health deteriorated due to a drowning incident, after which she was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

"On April 6, I was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted me," she said.

Medanta Hospital releases statement

Medanta Hospital released a statement saying that their officials were cooperating with the investigation.

"We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities," the statement said.

Medanta Hospital releases a statement on the case of alleged sexual assault with a 46-year-old air hostess in the hospital in Gurugram



"At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated, and all relevant documents, including CCTV footage from the hospital for the time period in question, have been handed over to the police," it added.