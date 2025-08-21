'I killed him': Ahmedabad school stabber's chat with friend reveals chilling details

A class 10 student of the Seventh Day Adventist school in Khokra, Ahmedabad, was stabbed by a class 8 student, outside the premises, over a week-old quarrel. He was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. A preliminary investigation by the police revealed chilling details about the incident. The police accessed a chat between the accused and his friend, revealing the reason why the junior attacked his senior.

The chat accessed by the Police reads

Friend: Bhai, did you do something today?

Accused: Yes.

Friend: Did you stab someone?

Accused: Who told you?

Friend: Please call for a minute.

Accused: No, no. I am with my brother. He doesn’t know what happened today.

Friend: He (the victim) has died.

Accused: Tell him (the common friend) that I killed him. He knows me, tell him right now.

Friend: What actually happened?

Accused: Arrey, he (the victim) asked me, “Who are you and what will you do?” etc.

Friend: You can’t stab someone to death for this. You could have just beaten him up, not killed him.

Accused: Whatever happened has happened now.

The friend also urged the accused to delete the chat and go into hiding. The screenshot of the chat has triggered widespread controversy. On Wednesday, chaos unfolded in the school. Relatives and student activists stormed the premises and vandalised the campus. They then staged a sit-in protest alleging anti-Hindu activities and demanding accountability.

A report submitted by the District Education Officer cites lapses in the management of the school, including safety lapses and delayed first aid to the victim. According to the parents, instead of rushing the victim to the hospital, the school called in a water tanker to wash away the blood. The police evidence is also under heavy scrutiny; allegedly, it took 12 hours to call the forensic team, leading to a loss of critical evidence.

“Boys speak indecent language on the school bus. Girls are shown the middle finger; they are also molested. Knives and mobile phones are found in bags. A few days back, a boy was caught watching porn sites in the computer room. What is the administration doing?” said Poonam, parent of a student in the school.