Ahmedabad plane crash: As the rescue operation is still underway after the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, 31 victims of the incident have been identified via DNA test. Among the identified bodies, 12 have been handed over to the respective families.

The bodies taken out of the debris are being taken to the Additional Medical Superintendent of the Civil Hospital. Dr Rajnish Patel of the hospital said, "The bodies of 31 DNAs have been matched. 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members. We are waiting for others to come and collect the remains of their relatives."

As of June 14, the death toll reached 279 in the incident after the Air India Flight AI 171 crashed and hit the building of the BJ Medical College. At least four medical students and relatives died in the incident, as confirmed by the officials.

All Boeing 787 aircraft to be inspected

The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry briefed the media on the passenger aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12).

he Civil Aviation Minister, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, said that all Boeing 787 aircraft were to be inspected. He said that 8 of them have already been inspected.

"The aviation ministry is taking the utmost seriousness of the incident. AAIB was rushed to the site to investigate. AAIB added two new members yesterday - Forensics & Medical. Around 5 PM yesterday, the black box of the aircraft was recovered from the debris of the aircraft," Naidu said.

“The team believes that the decoding of the black box is going to give an in-depth insight into what happened during the time of the crash,” he said.

"AAIB team believes the decoding of the black box is going to give an in-depth insight into what happened," he added.