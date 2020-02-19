Ahead of Trump's Agra visit, 500 cusecs of water released into Yamuna to tackle 'foul smell'

The preparations to welcome US President Donald Trump are in full swing. As the US president is likely to visit Taj Mahal in Agra, the Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to beautify the area for his visit.

According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department has released 500 cusecs of water into the Yamuna from the Ganganahar in Bulandshahr to improve the river's "environmental condition" in Agra, news agency PTI reported.

Also read: Trump signals 'very big' trade deal with India before US presidential elections

"Keeping in mind US President Trump's visit to Agra, 500 cusecs of water has been released from the Ganganahar to improve the environmental condition of the Yamuna. This water will reach the Yamuna in Mathura by February 20 and Agra by February 21 afternoon," the department's Superintending Engineer Dharmender Singh Phogat said.

Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) assistant engineer Arvind Kumar said that though the move will not make the river's water fit for consumption, it is likely to reduce the "foul smell" from the Yamuna.

Also read: India to spend Rs 1.5 crore a minute during US president's Ahmedabad visit

"If 500 cusecs of water has been released into the Yamuna to control pollution, it will certainly have an impact. This will also improve the oxygen level in the Yamuna in Mathura and in Agra. This move may not make the Yamuna's water fit for drinking, but could reduce the foul smell from the river," Arvind Kumar said.

Trump and Melania will visit the Taj Mahal on February 24 before reaching New Delhi for a series of official meetings a day later.

Also read: Going to India - Trump set to open world's biggest cricket stadium

The US President is also scheduled to visit Gujarat. It is reported that a whopping Rs 120 crore is being spent for a 3-hour visit of Trump to Ahmedabad. That's Rs 1.5 crore a minute that the US president spends in the Gujarati city.

Trump will also inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium when he arrives in Ahmedabad.

The US president will be on a two-day trip to India between February 24 and 25.

(With inputs from PTI)