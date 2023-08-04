Ahead of G20 Summit, New Delhi to beautify city, 'hide' thousands of stray dogs

As the G20 summit approaches, the Indian capital New Delhi will catch, sterilise and hide thousands of street dogs in an effort to clean up and beautify the streets of the city.

On Thursday (August 3rd), the New Delhi municipal authorities directed city employees to begin rounding up dogs. The strays, as per AFP, will be transported to local animal sterilisation centres "due to the G20 summit".

However, the move has been labelled "illegal, impractical and unwarranted," by animal rights organisation People For Animals (PFA).

What will happen to the dogs?

As per reports, using nets, the dogs will be trapped from dozens of locations, including boutique hotels, monuments and tourist spots like the Red Fort.

The Municipal Corporation Department (MCD) order states that "All stray dogs picked up from these locations shall be kept... for their further care and feeding till the programme is over."

Also read | Video of extremely rare melanistic tiger in India amazes netizens

Delhi's streets, as per India's livestock consensus of 2012, are home to more than 60,000 stray dogs. While sterilisation campaigns are regularly employed as a population control measure, dog packs remain the norm in parks and residential neighbourhoods throughout the city.

Many of these dogs are beloved by their adopted neighbourhoods, and in intense winters can be seen wearing warm dog jackets, coats donated by their non-formal owners.

Relocation: A dangerous project

Talking to AFP, Meet Ashar of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said that this relocation plan risked dangerously agitating the dogs.

He said that these dogs "are not used to being handled and picked up with nets and being transported," and that the "next time they are approached by a human being, perhaps they could react in a defensive manner out of fear."

Ambika Shukla, a trustee with PFA, as per a PTI news agency report, has termed the action "arbitrary".

She says that catching and confinement of strays is both cruel and unnecessary and that "Clearly, no planning or thought has gone into this initiative. No notice, no consultation, no procurement of nets, no staff training, no nothing. All ABC units are opposing this move as it is illegal, impractical and unwarranted".

"ABC centres are quick-release facilities and they do not have the space, staff, or infrastructure to house dogs for a month safely. The dogs are severely at risk from catching infections in such close and prolonged confinement," said the statement by PFA.

Delhi's intense 'beautification' campaign

AFP reports that ever since India assumed the G20 presidency last year, The Delhi metropolitan area has been on an intense beautification drive. This, among other things, includes the clearing of illegal slums near summit venues.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE