Video of extremely rare melanistic tiger in India amazes netizens

From a very young age, we develop a certain perception of animals. Elephant is black, deer is brown and tiger is majectic melange of golden with black stripes. But nature is more varied than our wildest imagination and what assumes a single form in our perception may often be a very small part of bounty of natural world.

It is true that royal bengal tiger is golden with black stripes but now a video of an extremely rare tiger is wowing social media users. It is video of a melanistic tiger.

It is an extremely rare tiger which has excess of melanin. This makes his appearance a little towards black than its typical counterparts in the wild. But this does not take away the natural majesty of the animal.

The video has been posted by Indian Foreign Service officer

"Beautiful camera trap video of a melanistic tiger in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha, the only place where we see blackish tigers because of genetic mutations in the population," he has posted on 'X' along with the video.

Users of 'X' have loved the video. At the time of publication of this story, the video has garnered nearly 70 thousand views. It has been liked by nearly 2000 viewers and 281 retweets.

The users have responded in amazement.

"Melanistic tiger? Wow, I never seen a tiger who has such black marks on his/her skin," posted a user.

"Thanks for the share and information. Hearing about them first time. Shall try and visit sometime," wrote another.

"Incredible," said the third.

Nature has a way of changing our fixed notions and perceptions. We may have advanced tech in our palms today but have we truly seen the world? We haven't even cataloged all species that live in the seas. Videos like these sometimes nudge to explore those on land to start with.

