Ahead of CAA, Kashmir resolutions in EU parliament, EU foreign office says doesn't reflect official position

Even as the European Union Parliament is all set to discuss resolutions on the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) & Kashmir, the EU foreign office has said that it doesn't represent the official position and called New Delhi a key partner.

EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Virginie Battu-Henriksson, told WION, "Opinions expressed by the European Parliament and its members do not represent the official position of the European Union."

The official position of EU is that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan while comments on CAA are known yet.

The spokesperson was aware that the CAA is being assessed by India's Supreme Court for its constitutionality, explaining, "It is important to recall that these texts are only drafts tabled by various political groups in the European Parliament".

Six resolutions from different parties will be taken by EU Parliament later this week on Kashmir and CAA for discussion and vote.

Backing the Brussels-New Delhi partnership the spokesperson said: "India is a key partner for the EU to address global challenges and to jointly promote the rule-based multilateral order."

The 15th India-EU summit will take place on March 13 for which PM Modi will travel to Brussels.

French diplomatic sources said, for "France, a founding member of the European Union, the Citizenship Amendment Act is India’s internal political matter" and "European Parliament is an institution independent of member states and the European Commission."

The EU mission in Delhi earlier in the day stated, “The European Parliament is an independent institution, sovereign in the organization of its work and in its deliberations" and "the text referred to are draft resolution by political groups in the EP.”