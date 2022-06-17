Agnipath: Indian military recruitment scheme sparks protests; trains burnt, infra vandalised

A move by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to change recruitment process of the Indian Armed forces, called Agnipath Scheme, triggered massive a outrage among the aspirant youngsters across India. Trains were burnt, rail and roads were blocked and infrastructures vandalised opposing the recruitment scheme that seeks to hire soldiers for short term. The protesters are unhappy with the changes, particularly the length of service, no pension provisions for those released early, and the 17.5 to 21-year age restriction that now makes many of them ineligible. A video of the youths raising the slogans and vandalising the Ballia-Varanasi Memu and Ballia-Shahganj trains has gone viral.

In a bid to assuage the concerns of the aspirants, the central government on Thursday a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit for this year since there was no recruitment “during the last two years”.

The defence ministry said that “the upper age limit for the recruitment process for Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years” only.

“For the last two years, young people didn't get the opportunity to get inducted into the Armed forces due to no recruitment process. Hence, the government has decided to increase the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years. It's a one-time relaxation,” Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told ANI news agency.

But the one-time relaxation failed to pacify the agitators who have been continuing to hold demonstrations across the country.

The government has also issued a 'Myth vs Facts' document to address the concerns raised about the scheme.

The government's information dissemination arm issued a series of social media posts in its support.

"The scheme will bring in new dynamism to the armed forces. It will help the forces bring in new capabilities and take advantage of the technical skills and fresh thinking of the youths... It will allow the youths to serve the nation," the Press Information Bureau said in a Facebook post.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

This scheme entails a recruitment process for individuals below the rank of officer, with the goal of deploying fitter, younger troops on the front lines, many of whom will be on four-year contracts. It's a game-changing project that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more young image.

Around 46,000 youths, aged between 17 and a half and 21, will be recruited into the three services in a contract for four years.

Under the scheme, a financial package of around Rs 11 million (US $14,000 approx.) will be given to each of the recruits at the end of the four-year tenure from the 'Seva Nidhi Package' to provide financial independence to the youth and even help them venture into entrepreneurship.

Under the scheme, only 25 per cent of them will be allowed to continue their job for another 15 years under permanent commission. Since the number of permanently recruited soldiers will diminish, this plan is expected to reduce the defence pension bill, which has been a growing concern for the government for many years.

Why are students protesting?

They claim that the short length of service would render them unemployment after their term ends in the Armed forces. But the government has said that those whose services aren’t extended would be recruited for other government departments.