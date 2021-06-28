Agni-Prime: India test-fires new generation nuclear-capable missile off Odisha coast

India successfully test-fired a brand new missile in its most ambitious Agni series off the coast of Odisha on Monday.

At about 10.55 am., the maiden test of the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni Prime was conducted from the Abdul Kalam Island's launching complex IV.

"Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. The missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with the high level of accuracy," according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

"Agni P is a new generation advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. It is a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km," the statement further added.

"It can hit targets up to a range of 2000 km and is very short and light in comparison with other missiles in this class. A lot of new technologies incorporated in the new missile," according to the DRDO officials as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Officials from the DRDO also stated that the new nuclear-capable missile is entirely built of composite materials and that the launch went off without a hitch.



(With inputs from agencies)