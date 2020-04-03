After putting many lives at risk, Tablighi Jamaat members cause new controversy

The Central government said on Friday 647 new coronavirus cases in the last 48 hours has links with Tablighi Jamaat's members.

In Delhi, 386 tested positive for coronavirus so far, out of which 259 were from Nizamuddin Markaz, where the Tablighi Jamaat's event took place on March 13.

A lot of other states have reported a large number of COVID-19 cases and the rise is mostly due to Tablighi Jamaat's religious congregation where more than 3,000 people participated, including foreign nationals.

This religious group is receiving a lot of flak for its irresponsible behaviour and at such a time doctors in the national capital are complaining that the patients of this group are not cooperating.

Some patients evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz are not following instructions and are reluctant to take medicines, a doctor said.

A senior doctor from Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi also complained of the non-cooperation of patients admitted from Nizamuddin Markaz.

Earlier, in Delhi's neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh, doctors accused Tablighi Jamaat patients of misbehaving with the nurses, passing lewd remarks in Ghaziabad district, following which the state government imposed the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against them.

Now the whole Muslim community should not receive the blamed, but, when the nation is facing such a grave crisis, strict actions must be taken against those who are repeated offenders

