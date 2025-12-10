/After Microsoft, Amazon announces $35 billion investment to boost India’s digital future

Amazon announced on Tuesday (December 9) that it will invest more than $35 billion in India by 2030, expanding its long-term commitment to the country's digital economy, AI innovation and job creation. This new funding adds to the nearly $40 billion Amazon has invested in India over the last 15 years. The announcement was made on December 10 at the sixth Amazon Smbhav Summit in New Delhi, where consulting firm Keystone Strategy also released an economic impact study.

According to the report, Amazon’s cumulative investments, including infrastructure spending and employee-related costs, have made it India’s largest foreign investor, a key driver of e-commerce exports, and one of the biggest contributors to employment nationwide. Amazon said its next phase of growth will focus on AI-led digitisation, expansion of exports, and large-scale job creation, aligning with India’s digital development goals.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Over the years, the company has built extensive physical and digital infrastructure across the country, ranging from fulfilment centres and logistics networks to data centres, payment solutions and tech platforms. The Keystone report highlighted that Amazon has already digitised more than 12 million small businesses, generated $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, and supported around 2.8 million jobs across technology, logistics, operations and customer support in 2024. These jobs come with benefits such as competitive wages, healthcare access and structured skills training.

Beyond direct employment, Amazon’s presence has boosted work opportunities in packaging, transport, manufacturing and tech services, while helping countless small sellers grow their reach within India and beyond.

Target: One million more jobs by 2030

By the end of the decade, Amazon aims to create another one million jobs, direct, indirect, seasonal and induced, through expanding its operations, increasing capacity in its fulfilment and delivery network and generating ripple effects across related sectors. Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President for Emerging Markets at Amazon, said the company’s trajectory in India has mirrored the country’s digital aspirations.

He noted that Amazon’s 15-year journey in India reflects the vision of an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and Viksit (developed) Bharat, supported by heavy investments in infrastructure for small businesses, job creation and global promotion of Made-in-India products.

Major push for AI, exports and digital inclusion

As part of its long-term roadmap, Amazon plans to expand access to AI tools for businesses, consumers and students across India. By 2030, it hopes to bring AI benefits to 15 million small businesses. Sellers are already using Amazon’s AI-driven tools such as Seller Assistant and next-generation selling features.

Users can also expect enhanced shopping experiences through tools including Lens AI for visual search, Rufus for conversational shopping and multilingual features designed to overcome literacy challenges. Amazon additionally pledged to support AI education for 4 million students in government schools, offering structured curriculum support, teacher training, hands-on learning and exposure to tech careers, aligned with India’s National Education Policy 2020.