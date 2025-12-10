/China-Japan tensions escalate: Russia joins Chinese jets, South Korea lodges protest - What's happening now

Amid escalating tensions between Japan and China, the Chinese military aircraft along with Russia conducted a coordinated air patrol close to South Korea and Japan. In response, Japan and South Korea scrambled their jets. Tokyo said that as many as seven Russian and two Chinese aircraft briefly entered South Korea’s Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ). Seoul lodged diplomatic protests and Tokyo warned that the repeated joint flights represent intensified military activity aimed at Japan, raising serious national security concerns. However, both Beijing and Moscow said that the drill was part of their yearly joint strategic patrols. This comes after Japan accused China of aiming fighter jets radar at Japanese military aircraft.

Japan and China tensions

Japan and China are locked in one of the worst diplomatic tussle in years. The escalation of tension raised fear of a potential war in the Asia-Pacific region. While Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi is not ready to take back her statement on Taiwan, China has gone all out to state that her remarks is dangerous for the 'sovereignty' of the Chinese.

It all began with one statement by Takaichi on Nov 14. She was asked by an opposition lawmaker in parliament about “survival-threatening situations.” In response, Takaichi gave an example that an attempt to bring Taiwan completely under the control of Beijing using battleships and military force could constitute such a situation.