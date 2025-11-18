/China and Japan embroiled in major diplomatic war over Taiwan – What triggered it and what's happening now

A major diplomatic fallout has erupted between China and Japan — the most serious in years — after Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi issued a controversial 'Taiwan statement' in parliament. The Chinese have taken sharp objection to the statement by Takaichi, highlighting their "sovereignty" over Taiwan. While the Japanese PM is clear that she won't take back her statement, Beijing has decided to hit Tokyo in all diplomatic ways possible. As far as history is concerned, Taiwan was ruled by Japan until World War II. Post the war, the control shifted to the Republic of China (ROC). The ROC retreated to Taiwan following its defeat by Communist forces, who established the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland. Today, the PRC claims Taiwan, and any conflict over the island could draw in regional powers like Japan due to its strategic location and US military presence.

What was Takaichi's statement?

On Nov 14, Takaichi was asked by an opposition lawmaker in parliament about “survival-threatening situations.” In response, Takaichi gave an example that an attempt to bring Taiwan completely under the control of Beijing using battleships and military force could constitute such a situation. She also added that an attack on US warships sent to break any Chinese blockade on Taiwan could require Tokyo to intervene militarily to defend itself and its ally.

What is the meaning of ‘survival-threatening situations’?

The term ‘survival-threatening situation’ used by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi refers to a specific legal term in Japanese law that was made under the 2015 security legislation. It describes a situation where an armed attack on a foreign country closely related to Japan poses a threat to Japan's survival and clearly endangers the fundamental rights of the Japanese people. Under the law, the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) can retaliate alongside the US and other nations based on their right of collective self-defence, even if Japan itself is not under attack. To make the law effective, three conditions must be met: first, an armed attack occurs against a country closely related to Japan; second, there is a clear danger to Japan’s existence; and third, there are no other appropriate means available. When these conditions are met, the government will resort to the “minimum necessary use of force.”

Where is Taiwan located?

Taiwan is an island located in East Asia, off the southeastern coast of China and just over 110 km (68 miles) from Japanese territory. It is about 110 km east of China’s Fujian province across the Taiwan Strait, southwest of Japan’s Ryukyu Islands and North of the Philippines. Its position makes it a key part of the First Island Chain. The waters around the island provide a vital sea route for trade that Tokyo depends on. Japan also hosts the largest contingent of US military overseas.

How China reacted?

Beijing reacted sharply to Takaichi's remark, and termed it as direct challenge to its sovereignty over Taiwan. The fallout has triggered a multisector freeze affecting air travel, tourism and student exchanges. China’s Coast Guard has launched “lawful patrol operations” near the contested Senkaku (Diaoyu) Islands - that is claimed by both China and Japan, even as Japan’s Coast Guard said it drove the vessels away. It issued a travel advisory urging Chinese citizens to avoid Japan, citing Takaichi's statement. Major Chinese airlines Air China, China Southern, and China Eastern — offered free changes or full refunds for Japan-bound trips. Moreover, Chinese distributors suspended Japanese film releases, including Crayon Shin-chan and Cells at Work! China’s education ministry also warned students of risks in studying in Japan. In response, Japan urged its nationals in China to be cautious, avoid crowds, and stay alert amid the worsening atmosphere.

What has Japan said after Chinese reaction?

Takaichi clarified that her comments were “hypothetical”, but refused to retract them. While China said that that Japanese PM should retract the ‘erroneous’ statement completely, Japanese leaders are of the opinion that China ‘overreacted.’ Japan's government has urged China to continue dialogue and scale back its response, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara stating that China's travel warning was "incompatible" with the broader goal of promoting a mutually beneficial and stable relationship. Japanese officials also reaffirmed Japan's commitment to the 1972 agreement that "understands and respects" Beijing's position on Taiwan.

