Indian space agency ISRO's workhorse PSLV rocket is back on the launchpad for a mission on Monday, (Jan 12). Dubbed 'PSLV-C62', this launch marks PSLV's return to flight after a rare failure in May 2025. Back then, the PSLV's third stage malfunction led to the loss of the rocket and the EOS-09 radar imaging satellite mid-flight. The May 2025 flight marked the third major failure of the PSLV in its 63 flights across 32 years.

In what is its first mission of 2026, ISRO has announced that the 'PSLV-C62' vehicle is expected to liftoff from the First launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, at 10:17 am. While the PSLV will be carrying multiple satellites to Earth orbit, its primary satellite will be the EOS-N1 or Anvesha, a hyperspectral Earth-imaging satellite built by DRDO.

In addition to the primary satellite, there will be multiple small satellites and experiments that are from India and abroad.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

'PSLV C-61' failure in May 2025

On Sunday, 18th May, barely eight minutes after liftoff, ISRO halted its live broadcast of the PSLV-C61/EOS-09 mission. "Up to the second stage, performance was normal. Third stage ignited, but we made an observation regarding its functioning. Mission could not be accomplished. We are studying the data," said ISRO Chief Dr V. Narayanan, following the mishap.

Addressing journalists at the spaceport, the ISRO Chief had elaborated on the observations. "The third stage of the PSLV uses a solid-fuel motor system. There was a fall in the chamber pressure in the motor case. We are studying the entire performance," the ISRO Chief had said in May.

PSLV-C61 Failure Analysis Committee report yet to be made public

As a taxpayer-funded civilian space agency founded with the ideals of serving the people of India, ISRO has made public the Failure Analysis Committee(FAC) reports. These FAC reports are typically readied by in-house experts within a few months of the failure.

However, the FAC report related to the May 2025 PSLV-C61 has not been publicly released so far. Likewise, the FAC report pertaining to the failure of the NVS-02 satellite in January 2025 remains unreleased to the public. This is widely seen as a departure from the "ISRO culture". However, both these FAC reports are learnt to have been tabled before the Government of India.