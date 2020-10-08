Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah meets PM Modi; briefs about intra-Afghan talks in Doha

Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Dr Abdullah Abdullah on Thursday called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the intra Afghan talks between the Afghan govt and Taliban underway in Doha and thanked New Delhi for its "principled position" on the Afghan Peace Process.

India's policy on the peace process has been that it should be "Afghan-owned, Afghan-controlled" process.

Dr Abdullah tweeted, "In our friendly discussion we took stock of the latest developments on the Afghan peace process, the talks in Doha, & India’s support for the peace efforts."

During the talks, India assured its "continued support for the peace process"

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson tweeted on the meet, saying PM Modi "reaffirmed our long term commitment to further deepening India-Afghan ties."

Present during the meeting were, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, NSA Ajit Doval, Tahir Qadiry, charges d'affaires at the Afghan embassy in Delhi.

Dr Abdullah who is the chief Afghan govt negotiator for the intra Afghan talks and is on a 4 day India visit, the first since taking charge of the position.

WION was the first channel to break over the weekend that Dr Abdullah Abdullah will visit India.