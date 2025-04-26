In the light of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of at least 27 people, the Indian government has issued an advisory to Indian media, asking all media channels to exercise "utmost responsibility" while covering on defence matters.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Saturday (April 26) advised social media users as well as news agencies, to adhere strictly to existing laws.

"In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting on matters concerning defence and other security-related operations," the ministry said in a post on X.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advisory to all Media channels to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces in the interest of national security. pic.twitter.com/MQjPvlexdr — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) April 26, 2025

It further stated that premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness as well as the safety of personnel.

"Specifically: No real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on "sources-based" information related to defence operations or movement should be undertaken," it stated.

The ministry underscored the past incidents, noting the importance of responsible reporting.

"During events such as the Kargil war, the Mumbai terror attacks (26/11), and the Kandahar hijacking, unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests," it added.

The ministry stressed that it is a shared moral responsibility to ensure that our collective actions "do not compromise ongoing operations or the security of our forces."

"No programme should be carried in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces, wherein media coverage shall be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government, till such operation concludes," it read.

This comes after India took big actions against Pakistan after The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. India has accused Islamabad, its regional rival, of supporting "cross-border terrorism".

India further decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Notifying Pakistan about the decision, India has highlighted Pakistan's "sustained cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir".

