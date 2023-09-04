Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gave consent to be part of ‘one nation, one election’ panel before withdrawing: Report

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who on Saturday (September 2) had declined to serve as a member on the panel formed by the Centre to analyse the issue of ‘one nation, one election’, gave his consent to be a part of the committee before the names of members came out, news agency ANI reported citing a government source.

He retracted from the panel saying that its “terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions”.

He wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, questioning the Centre’s motives in forming the committee.

“I have just got to know through the media and a Gazette notification has appeared that I have been appointed as a Member of the High-Level Committee on simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabhas. I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the Committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash,” Chowdhury said.

He called the move by the Centre as “constitutionally suspect, pragmatically non-feasible”.

“The sudden attempt to thrust a constitutionally suspect, pragmatically non-feasible and logistically unimplementable idea on the nation, months before the general elections, raises serious concerns about ulterior motives of the government,” he said.

He also raised objections to the exclusion of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from HLC.

“I find that the current LOP in the Rajya Sabha has been excluded. This is a deliberate insult to the system of Parliamentary democracy. In these circumstances, I have no option but to decline your invitation,” he said.

The committee comprises former President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Chairman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, Senior Advocate Harish Salve and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari.

As per a statement by the government, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the meetings of the High-Level Committee as a special invitee.

(With inputs from agencies)

