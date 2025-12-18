Vijay holds first rally after Karur stampede, calls DMK 'evil force'; thanks people for massive turnout

Actor-politician Vijay addressed his first major political gathering in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, 18th December, after his September rally in the state claimed 41 lives owing to a stampede and crowd mismanagement. Over 35,000 people had gathered at his latest event in Erode, where the newbie politician termed Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK a "force of evil", and his own TVK a "pure" party. In terming the DMK as a "force of evil", Vijay was borrowing a phrase popularized by former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers and AIADMK supremos MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, who had been fierce rivals of the DMK.

Since the start of his political career, Vijay has been vehemently opposing Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and India's ruling BJP. However, in his last few speeches, Vijay appeared to have significantly toned down his attacks against the BJP, while his attacks against the DMK and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have intensified. Vijay and the DMK have also exchanged serious allegations over the Karur stampede that led to 41 deaths. The Karur stampede, a tragedy that sent shockwaves across the Indian political spectrum, is also being probed by India's Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Vijay targeted the DMK over law and order issues in Tamil Nadu, and the rising crimes against women, while also raking up DMK's unfulfilled election promises such as abolition of the NEET Medical Entrance exam in Tamil Nadu, waiving off education loans, among others.

Referring to Erode district as the birthplace of rationalist icon Periyar, Vijay accused the DMK of indulging in corruption while invoking Periyar's name for political and ideological reasons. Vijay also alleged that the issues faced by the farmers and weavers in the region were being ignored by the DMK government, which he said was focused on publicity stunts.

Vijay also alleged that there has been a conspiracy to derail the progress being made by his party and to dent their electoral prospects. Vijay has been pointing out that his party is the main opponent of the DMK which is seeking re-election.

The massive campaign event at Erode also gains significance, as the veteran AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan who recently joined Vijay's party, hails from the region. Seen as a campaign strategist, the veteran leader joined newbie politician Vijay's party after being expelled from the Edappadi Palaniswami-led AIADMK. Sengaottaiyan had publicly voiced his opinions about internal matters of the AIADMK and the need to re-induct expelled leaders, which ruffled feathers within the party and eventually led to his expulsion.